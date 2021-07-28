County commissioners accept resumes for court clerk position

Commissioners will accept resumes until 4:30 p.m. Thursday from legally qualified candidates to serve as Muskogee County Court Clerk until the post is filled by special election in 2022.
State law requires applicants be registered voters who have "maintained a current principal residence within" Muskogee County for the six-month period preceding appointment. Out-of-state applications that have been received cannot be considered.
Court Clerk Paula Sexton will resign Saturday, just seven months into her fifth full term. Sexton has held the post since her victory in a 2002 special election — she was re-elected three times without opposition and handily won the Democratic nomination and fended off challengers in 2012 and 2020.
Second Deputy Court Clerk Joe Church, an 18-year employee who describes Sexton as a mentor, said the job is one he has "been training for my entire career." Church began working at the court clerk's office when he was 16 years old and describes his work there as his "passion."
"I like challenges. This job offers a new challenge every day, and I'm always willing to meet those challenges and to tackle them head on," Church said. "I've been Paula's right-hand man for a while, training and going to school, and working to follow in her footsteps."
During the past several years, Church has supervised front-office employees and trained new employees, prepared daily court dockets, and helped with the annual budget process. Church said he also operated jury management software and managed jurors during trial dockets, organized and maintained court record databases, and cultivated close working relationships with municipal, county and state officials across Oklahoma.
"You deal with people on a daily basis, and I've built relationships working with them and treating everybody fairly," Church said. "One thing I've always done — all the years I've been there — I've always been fair to everybody."
Church appears to have earned widespread support from the legal community inside and outside Muskogee County, with more than a dozen letters filed in support of his application. He was described as "an exceptional member" of Sexton's team by a local lawyer and one of the "more competent, concerned and sincere" employees in a court clerk's office anywhere in Oklahoma by another who has practiced "in nearly every" Oklahoma courthouse during the past 35 years.
County Treasurer Robyn Boswell said this past week she would make "a quick decision" about whether she would resign her post before completing her first term. On Monday, Boswell said she has made no decision and that her focus was "on the treasurer's office."
Sexton recommended Church as her successor, saying his experience makes him the logical choice.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said commissioners will appoint Sexton's successor during their regular meeting on Monday. The person appointed, he said, will serve until a successor is elected during a special election in 2022.
