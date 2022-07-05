County commissioners approve purchases of emergency equipment

Muskogee County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of two pieces of emergency equipment for Muskogee County Emergency Management on Tuesday.
The vehicles will be acquired using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The total cost of the two items is $177,670.40.
Board chairman Kenny Payne said the necessity of the units was brought to his attention by Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith because of events over the past three years.
"Jeff and I talked about this last week," Payne said. "I thought he would be here this morning to present these, but that was my error — he told me two weeks ago he was going to be on vacation. But I did have him fill out some paperwork regarding these expenditures."
One of the pieces of equipment to be purchased is a water rescue craft at a cost of $57,770.40. Payne called the purchase of the water craft a "good and responsible expenditure."
"It was kind of made known to us at that time that we could get to people, but the speed and access to people would be greatly enhanced if we had our own watercraft," he said during the commissioners' weekly meeting. "In a river…it's big, but this last flood we had some areas that we had to have boats and we had several agencies come in to help. It's good to have our own watercraft in case of emergencies."
Payne then read part of Smith's request for the purchases.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we also had natural disasters that required the rescue of residents, motorists and travelers from water incidents," it said in the request. "Most rescues of that kind require close contact between the searchers and victims and responders who come in contact with those victims. We have researched water rescue crafts and layouts that allow the operator and the people to be seated in a way where the people can be placed in the middle with adequate distancing and limiting exposure to illnesses."
The second item is a mobile command medical response trailer at a cost of $119,900. The trailer will be used to support staff and responders for mass immunizations and responses during outbreaks like the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The trailer is outfitted with surfaces that are easily to clean," Payne said. "This is something that for several years has been on Emergency Management's wish list. Technically, it will be housed and under the authority of Emergency Management, but there is not a first responders unit in this county that can't benefit from us having this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.