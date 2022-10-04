County Commissioners extend burn ban

Muskogee County Commissioners on Monday at their weekly meeting extended a mandatory burn ban an additional 14 days, while other nearby counties follow suit.
The ban was also amended to include wood-burning grills. The ban, enacted two weeks ago, only mentioned gas and charcoal grills that had to be monitored and on non-flammable surfaces.
"We just monitor the National Weather Service every day," said Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith. "They've kind of got a small chance for rain next Tuesday and Wednesday. It won't be enough to take us out of the drought where we're at…depending on how much water we get."
Smith told the board what his reasoning was for extending the ban.
"We still are in critical fire weather right now," Smith said. "It's very, very dry, so I felt it was a good idea, along with the fire chiefs, that we extend this burn ban another 14 days. We can cancel anytime during that 14 days."
Also on Monday, Wagoner County issued a 14-day burn ban. McIntosh County is under a burn ban and will address a possible extension at next week's Board of Commissioners meeting. Cherokee County is not under a ban.
Smith also said that this is a critical time for farmers preparing the land for planting.
"This time of year is when a lot of farmers are trying to do some prescribed burning," he said. "It's important for them to get that done. But it's also important for us to protect the lands and the citizens of Muskogee County.
"Sometimes when we get in situations like this, it's kind of juggling what's best for everybody."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne was curious if the burn ban had any effect on the amount of fires in the area.
"We are still having a great number of fires," Smith said. "And that's with a burn ban. We've gotten calls from multiple fire chiefs. We refer them to the sheriff's office whenever they have a fire."
The board will have a special meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss or take possible action with regard to the county budget.
