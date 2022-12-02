County commissioners intervene in Keefeton 911 dispute

Muskogee Board of County Commissioners have intervened in the dispute between the Keefeton Fire Department and the Muskogee City County 911 Trust Authority dispute.
On Friday, the board addressed the issue in an emergency meeting by adopting a standing resolution that would allow direct contact with the 911 Authority on Keefeton's behalf.
"Our next board meeting is Dec. 14," said 911 Trust Authority Board Chairman Laurel Havens. "There will be an agenda item about restoring full services to Keefeton."
The impasse between the two entities began when Keefeton would not pay money due to the Authority nor would it renew its contract with the Authority.
The resolution allows the county to sign the contract on behalf of the department and pay the fees necessary for reinstatement.
In October, the Authority reduced Keefeton's services to only dispatching firefighters while still having full services with police and ambulance services. The Authority no longer monitors calls to firefighters or keeps records of those calls.
"We gave them time to secure alternative dispatching services," Havens said. "So when I got the phone call from the chairman of (Keefeton) board, they said they refused to provide us with a number to transfer their calls to and they weren't going to sign the contract.
"If there was no moral or ethical concern in this, or life safety concerns, whenever we said you're out if you don't sign, we could have cut all services."
Although Keefeton paid the money owed on Oct. 11, it refuses to sign the contract because of language dealing with which entity owes monies if a shortfall arises.
That's where the county stepped in.
Attorney John Tyler Hammons, representing the 911 Authority, told the board that in Oklahoma, there are three types of fire departments…a Statute Title 11, Statute Title 18 and Statute Title 19. He said that Keefeton is a Statute Title 19 department.
A Title 19 department falls under the jurisdiction of the Board of County Commissioners and Hammons said it is part of the county government. Title 11 is managed by the city council or town hall and Title 18 is a nonprofit fire department.
"It appears Keefeton began as a Title 18, which is perfectly fine," Hammons said. "It appears Keefeton has made a half-attempt at making the transition to Title 19. Once you become a Title 19, you must do your banking with the county treasurer — you're not allowed to have separate bank accounts.
"Through my research, it doesn't appear Keefeton has followed this procedure."
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said this issue is frustrating him.
"I want this behind us," he said. "I want this resolved, all in one fell swoop."
Before final wording of the resolution was adopted, District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne addressed the matter of the monies needed to reinstate Keefeton's services. In the original resolution presented by Hammons, it called for $5,000 to be used for reinstatement funds.
"Would it not be more prudent to amend that now before we make this motion?" Payne said. "I think it would be sort of like when we write a blanket purchase order. That's like, we're going to spend $7,000 on something and we write it for $10,000."
By adopting the resolution, this allows the county to intervene on behalf of any Title 18 department if the same dispute arises.
On Thursday, Oktaha Town Council had a meeting to discuss the same dispute that Keefeton has with the Authority.
"We were at that meeting and read the language in the contract to them," Havens said. "Once they heard the wording and understood it, they agreed to it and signed the contract."
Havens said he fully understood the board of county commissioners' urgency in resolving this matter.
"We all live in this community, we all work in this community," Havens said. "Just because there's an inability to work with one another, somebody's life doesn't deserve that."
