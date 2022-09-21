County commissioners issue 14-day burn ban

Muskogee County Commissioners on Tuesday issued a 14-day burn ban, upgrading from the burn advisory they issued last week.
The official resolution says "it is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands, or build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn rubbish or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range, crop or other wildland fire. All outdoor burning in progress at the time of the passage of this resolution are ordered to be fully extinguished immediately by the property owner or his or her designee."
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said there was protocol that had to be followed in order to issue the ban.
"When we did the advisory, state law dictates that certain requirements be met in order to actually declare a burn ban," he said. "So, we're really dry and the fire chiefs have all requested we do a burn ban, so we needed to meet the legal requirement."
The resolution also states that there are certain exceptions to adhering to the ban:
• Equipment to road construction projects: Equipment that uses propane or other controlled-type burners is generally regarded as safe. However, it will be required to have a water pumper on standby any time this equipment is used near a grassy right-of-way.
• Welding/cutting torch/grinding activities: When conducted over a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet by 10 feet and when welding blankets or screens are used to cover flammable vegetation, and wind speeds are less than 20 miles per hour and a fire watch, other than a welder, is posted at the welding/cutting torch site with pressurized water or a fire extinguisher.
• Campfires and outdoor cooking: Outdoor campfires or bonfires are prohibited. LPG and charcoal-fired cooking outside in a grilling receptacle are permitted provided that the activity is conducted over a non-flammable surface and at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
"When we did the one last week, we didn't quite meet the legal requirement, so we did an advisory," Doke said. "Since then, we've gotten new numbers from the state and have reached that next level of drought. Because of that we now meet the requirement to issue a burn ban."
Doke also said the ban could be lifted before the end of the 14-day period if the county receives an ample amount of rain. He also said that the ban could be extended.
