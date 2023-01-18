County considers operating asphalt plant

Muskogee County Commissioners wonder if the county could save money by operating its own asphalt plant.
"The interest in this started with our last six-month bid," District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said. "Even if oil prices have gone down, the price of asphalt has not gone down with it. It actually went up $10 a ton, to $87, one of the highest prices of asphalt known to man, and it just feels like there's some price gouging going on, and Muskogee County is probably in the position now of purchasing its own asphalt plant."
At the regular commission meeting on Tuesday, Doke said he has received calls from surrounding counties.
Doke said he wanted to know if state statute would allow Muskogee County to sell asphalt to other counties, including Cherokee, McIntosh, Sequoyah or Wagoner counties.
"Or would we need to create a trust authority to do that," he said, adding that selling to other counties could lower asphalt prices, he said.
"For every amount of money we would have spent on a road, we could do maybe three roads for the same cost," he said.
Commission chair Kenny Payne said the county is not seeking to make a profit from an asphalt plant.
"It's something that will level out our costs and allow us to do three times the work for the same amount of money," Payne said.
Attorney John Tyler Hammons said a trust could have greater power than the county itself, "but the rules affecting trusts aren't as stringent."
"If the county can't do it, the trust can't do it," he said. "If the county can't do cooperative purchasing, then the trust can do cooperative purchasing."
Pittsburg County created its own asphalt plant at roughly $1.5 million, Doke said.
"Asphalt is always going to vary a little bit on oil prices," he said.
Pittsburg County commissioners voted in April 2018 to purchase an asphalt plant for $1,479,000 from winning bidder Ahern Industries, Inc., of San Antonio. It opened in 2019.
Since then, the plant has helped save time as well as "a few bucks," Pittsburg County District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said.
"If we didn’t have are own plant, there would be times we could go up to six months without getting asphalt," Rogers said. "We can get asphalt on our time and do not have to compete against other companies and state jobs."
He said the the biggest expenses have been oil and hauling materials in.
The Pittsburg County plant hauls its sand from Muskogee, he said.
Consequently, Muskogee County could benefit because they wouldn't have to haul sand as far, Rogers said.
