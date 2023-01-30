Muskogee County Courthouse and County Services building will be closed Tuesday because of inclement weather.
County administrators will keep the public informed through social media as to when the buildings will re-open.
Light freezing rain this evening...continued cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..
Light freezing rain this evening...continued cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 4:41 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.