Muskogee County commissioners on Monday declared a "local emergency," citing an escalation in the number of new COVID-19 cases and limited availability of hospital beds and ambulances.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said the pandemic is having "a rippling effect" "that is extremely concerning." The emergency resolution includes mitigation measures adopted earlier this year — mandatory face coverings for those who enter county-owned facilities — and sets out in much starker terms the need for compliance with voluntary use of masks everywhere else.
"The trajectory we are on ... with cases and the number of hospitalizations puts us on a collision course with a potential breaking point for our hospital system," Doke said. "There are still a lot of people out there who are just living life as usual — I don't think a lot of people have really grasped the severity of where we are with the pandemic."
Doke said staffing shortages and the limited availability of hospital beds locally and across the state have prompted an increase in ambulance transports of patients to facilities outside the state. He said efforts are underway to secure up to four new ambulances for Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, which has two vehicles out of service due to mechanical failure.
"EMS is shipping people to Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas — we are having to go to surrounding states to take people for medical care now, and those states are having their own surges," Doke said. "We don't have the means to transfer people long distances like that, and if they (the ambulances and crews) are out for 12 hours or longer, that doesn’t leave what is needed here for emergencies."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said the resolution extends emergency procedures for pandemic-related purchases. He said that provides commissioners the flexibility to make some necessary expenditures without having to convene special or emergency meetings.
Payne, acting chairman in the absence of District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright during a period of quarantine, said the emergency resolution authorizes "the utilization of all necessary mitigation measures recommended by public health officials at the state and federal level. It also opens the door to "all aid, relief and assistance" that may be made available to help the county offset its mitigation costs.
"Regardless of how you line up on the COVID issue, this is everybody's problem," Payne said. "I think that is evidenced fairly well in this document."
Doke said the county has no authority to require the use of face coverings by anyone other than those who use county-owned facilities. But Doke said he and other commissioners "need to draw attention to the fact that we have a community problem." Doke said there is significant concern about the the increased number of COVID-19 cases, the outsized demand on local health care facilities, and "where we are headed with this."
"We just need the public to do more," Doke said. "The key is we are going to have to slow the spread — we're not going to stop the spread, but we can certainly slow the spread — and maybe take some of the strain off health care workers."
Payne said health care workers and others working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic need residents to meet the challenge.
"Their working conditions have changed drastically in the last six or eight months, and there are a whole bunch of them that have hung in there and are doing their best every day," Payne said, expressing support and appreciation for their efforts. "But you can see on their faces that they are tired, and they are beleaguered."
