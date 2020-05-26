County disinfects facility after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Muskogee County prompted the temporary closure on Monday of the County Services Building after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes the disease.
Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said all county employees who work in the building were sent home after the unnamed employee learned of the positive results of a test administered this past week. That employee, who works in the Muskogee County Assessor's Office, and two others determined by county health officials to have been in close proximity during pertinent times were ordered to quarantine for two weeks.
The building, which houses the offices of assessor, commissioners, county clerk, election board and treasurer, was closed Monday afternoon for "deep cleaning and disinfecting." It is scheduled to reopen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"We sent everybody home for the rest of the day so we could spray the whole building, " Smith said. "They have been directed to come back tomorrow, when the County Health Department will start testing all of the employees over in that building."
Smith said there appears to be no need to extend the mandatory quarantine to any county employees other than those identified by county health workers through contact tracing after the employee tested positive. The COVID-positive employee, he said, was sent home a week ago after pre-entrance screening revealed the existence of a fever, and that employee was told to get tested.
Assessor Ron Dean said the employee initially was told the test came back negative. After returning to work Tuesday, the employee was contacted a second time and told the test had, in fact, produced a positive result for COVID-19 infection.
"The employee immediately left, and I contacted the Muskogee County Health Department to make sure everybody who needed to know was alerted," Dean said. "Jeff Smith is doing everything he can to set up testing for all of our employees — we want to be able to do the job and serve the public, but we want to do it safely for everybody."
Dean said he was not among those ordered to be quarantined as part of the effort to isolate those infected by — or exposed to — COVID-19 and mitigate its spread. While he and other county employees were instructed to return to work Wednesday morning, Dean said he recognizes there may be some who have unique concerns.
"What I told my employees is everyone needs to decide what is safe for them," Dean said. "We have Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines we are going by, but if anybody has special needs or concerns related to a health issue or something like that, I am going to be sensitive to those needs."
Muskogee County experienced a resurgence in COVID-19 cases during the past week, with a 20% increase in new cases being reported. After remaining flat with 30 cumulative cases for a period that extended more than a week, the county's tally grew by six during the week before news broke Tuesday about the county employee testing positive.
There have been 6,137 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Oklahoma — a per capita rate of 156.9 cases for every 100,000 residents — since the first case was announced March 6 and 318 deaths. A five-day moving average of new cases reported during the past two weeks show two periods of an uptick in new cases, many of those were tied to the meatpacking industry.
