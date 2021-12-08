The Muskogee County Election Board will accept applications for poll workers through Jan. 31 in preparation of the 2022 election cycle.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said applicants must be willing to work long hours on election days. He anticipates a need for a variety of poll workers and substitutes for precincts across the county, and training will be provided.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in the election system," Beach said. "While the hours can be long, poll workers are only needed a few days each year.”
Poll workers will be compensated for their time, Beach said, and in some cases are paid for mileage if travel is required. The compensation schedule is outlined in state statutes.
Applicants must be registered voters of the county and cannot hold any other offices under the laws of the state if selected to work. Applicants are ineligible to serve as a poll worker if they related to or employed by a candidate for office.
Interested applicants should contact the Muskogee County Election Board at (918) 687-8151 or email at muskogeecounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 400 W. Broadway, Room 120 in Muskogee. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
