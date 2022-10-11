With the Nov. 8 general election approaching, candidates and campaign volunteers will be going door to door to ask for your vote.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach cautions voters to beware of individuals claiming to be with the Muskogee County Election Board.
“County Election Board staff and officials will never come to your home or place of business to ask if and how you voted in any election,” Beach said. “You are under no obligation to reveal to anyone how you voted."
The election system is designed to allow voters to cast their ballot in secrecy. Beach said an individual’s vote is personal and private.
If you receive a visit at your home or place of business from any individual claiming to represent the Election Board, please contact the Muskogee County Election Board at (918) 687-8151.
