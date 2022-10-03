Muskogee Board of County Commissioners on Monday during their weekly meeting extended the mandatory burn ban for another 14 days.
The board also amended the ban to include wood-burning grills. The current ban, enacted two weeks ago, just stated that gas and charcoal grills had to be monitored and placed on non-flammable surfaces.
"The data we've observed from the National Weather Service says we're looking at next week before we get any rain," said Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith. "And that might not be enough to lift the ban."
