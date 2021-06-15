County Farm Service Agency Office seeking committee nominations

Muskogee County Farm Service Agency Office is looking for interested farmers and ranchers in the community to run for a seat on the Muskogee County Committee (COC). The office is reaching out to different groups in the area to encourage diversity on the Committee.
The nomination period is underway. Aug. 2 is the last day to file nomination forms at the local FSA county office.
County Committees oversee FSA programs for farmers and ranchers in their communities. Committee members are farmers, ranchers and landowners elected by local producers.
You can help ensure fair and equitable administration of FSA programs. If elected, your voice can help deliver many beneficial FSA programs and functions in your locality, such as:
• Hiring the County executive director who oversees daily FSA county office operations.
• Producer appeals.
• Conservation programs.
• Commodity support, disaster payments.
• Incentive, indemnity and disaster assistance.
County Committee Members:
• Assist in the delivery and administration of farm programs in your community.
• Represent local farmers and ranchers.
• Provide local agricultural guidance and insight to FSA staff.
• Make critical decisions impacting local producers.
• Assist with outreach and inform underserved producers such as beginning farmers and ranchers in your community about FSA opportunities. For additional information and resources.
You Can Nominate!
• Nomination forms and eligibility guidelines are available at your local FSA office, or online at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
• You can nominate yourself or someone else. An organization can also nominate a producer.
• Forms are submitted to the FSA office or postmarked on or before the deadline.
• Forms must be signed by the nominee (those who are nominated by another individual or organization will be contacted by the local office).
You Can Vote!
• Check with your FSA office or the FSA website for requirements.
• Producers of legal voting age who participate or cooperate in any FSA program can vote.
• Ballots are mailed to eligible voters or can be picked up at your local FSA office.
Election Process and Commitment:
Once the voting period closes, ballots are counted publicly (usually at your local office).
• Elected members serve three-year terms and committees consist of three to 11 members.
• County committees meet monthly to discuss critical decisions impacting local producers.
• Advisors are appointed annually to represent women and minority interests.
Learn more
For more information about FSA county committees, visit fsa.usda.gov/elections or visit a local Farm Service Agency Office. To find your local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/servicelocator.
