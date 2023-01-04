Muskogee County is adopting a more efficient way to pay its vendors, county officials say.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the board of county commissioners agreed to authorize payments through electronic funds transfer. Commissioners had discussed electronic transfer at an earlier meeting, but wanted to do more research.
Muskogee County Clerk Polly Irving said the county already uses direct deposit to pay employees.
"Anything we normally send a check out for, if the vendors give us the routing number and account number, we can send the payment directly to their account at their bank," she said. "That way, they don't have to wait for their check in the mail."
Electronic funds would speed up the payment process and make it more dependable, Irving said.
"There's no more chances of lost checks or any other kinds of problems with the checks. It should go directly into their accounts," she said. "We've had quite a few of them, we send them the check, they put it on their desk and they forget about it. A month goes by and they say they've never got the check. We have to do a stop payment, reissue a check. Then, lo and behold, they find the first one, then we have a problem. This will cut down on all of that."
The county also could save money in postage by going through EFT, she said.
Irving said employees began sending notices with the county checks on Monday. The notices request the vendors' routing numbers and account numbers.
"They email them to me, I change them on the computers, and hopefully by next Monday, we're ready to go for everyone that's given us the information," she said. "We just have to wait for them to give us the information, then we're ready to go."
She said the office works with 120 to 170 vendors a week.
"That will cut down a lot," she said. "We're hoping that the payment will be in their account by Tuesday."
Irving said she spoke to Muskogee County Treasurer Shelly Sumpter, who approved it, as well.
"It's a benefit for the vendors, a benefit for the county offices involved," she said. "I'm excited to try it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.