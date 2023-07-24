The Muskogee Wellness Initiative and the Muskogee County Health Department’s TSET Healthy Living Program, along with OSU Extension and other community organizations, are teaming up to host a “Spread the Love” Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive. From 4-8 p.m. Thursday, fun-seekers can bring a jar of peanut butter, jelly, or any non-perishable food item to cover the admission fee for the River Country Water Park in Muskogee.
“The food drive is an excellent opportunity to spend quality time outdoors at one of Muskogee’s greatest amenities while benefitting local food pantries; everybody wins,” said Tiffany Tolbert, Muskogee County Health Department TSET Healthy Living Program Wellness Coordinator.
All donations received will be distributed to the Muskogee Community Food Pantry and Catholic Charities of Muskogee.
The Muskogee County Health Department protects and improves public health through local health and wellness services and strategies focused on preventing disease. Learn more at Muskogee.health.ok.gov., or by calling (918) 683-0321.
