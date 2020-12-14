County inks deal for PPE cost reimbursement

Muskogee County commissioners took the first steps necessary for reimbursement of costs of personal protection equipment purchased in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The funding is being made available to the state by Congress through the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) pursuant to an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. The reimbursement is available for PPE ordered primarily for emergency managers and first responders.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said the reimbursement being sought is separate from a request for reimbursement of the county's response efforts. It also is for an amount much less than the estimated $1.4 million request submitted earlier this year.
"We're waiting for that money to show up," Doke said about the reimbursement for the response by all county offices. "I think we have submitted almost $4 million of COVID-19-related expenses, but this agreement is just for emergency management's PPE costs."
Doke said the county has received about $100,000 from the state, which must distribute CARES Act funds before Dec. 31 expiration date of the federal legislation. The Oklahoma Cares PPE reimbursement, according to the agreement inked Monday, will provide $13,888 reimbursement for the cost of things like masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other PPE.
"This pandemic has had a ripple effect — everybody's had to fog their offices and have had employees out on quarantine," Doke said. "All that stuff adds up, so whatever we get will help."
