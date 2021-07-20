County officials begin work on budget

After meeting the statutory deadline in 2020 for mailing ad valorem tax statements to property owners for the first time in recent memory, county officials began working toward other budget procedural goals.
Muskogee County commissioners invited all entities that share a portion of ad valorem tax revenue collected each year to take part in a special meeting required by state law. None showed up to participate — this time.
Assessor Ron Dean said state law requires the board of commissioners and excise board to conduct three budget meetings. Historically, there have been two, with the needs of county officers presented early in the process and again to balance them when revenue is finalized.
“All of the taxing entities — every one that receives ad valorem taxes within the county — have to be invited to a public meeting where they can hear the needs of all the officers, kind of get a brief overview of where the county may be financially,” Dean said. “They are given an opportunity to come, listen, ask questions and be involved in the process since they’re the ones that get the lion’s share of the dollars.”
County officers must present a record of earnings and costs for the previous year and an estimate of needs for the next year on or before the first Monday of July each year. Dean said the amount of revenue available for fiscal year 2022, which began July 1, won’t be known until the end of July.
“Each year it has become a more efficient process,” Dean said. “We have been able to get the process complete and get things filed on time, the budget is getting done, and notices are being sent to taxpayers. The process is working.”
