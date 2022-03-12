County officials don't expect severe damage from winter weather

Slick streets caused by Friday morning snow might be filled with potholes as the weather warms.
"The constant freezing and thawing on paved surfaces, that's how you get potholes," said Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith. "It will freeze and thaw, then expand and contracts, that solid surface."
It also can cause a problem on dirt and gravel roads.
"The amount of moisture we get on those roads — the freezing and the thawing and the freezing and the thawing that expand the base — sometimes could make the base fall out of those roads," Smith said. "We get soft spots on the roads. The commissioners will end up having to go out, if they have roads that happens to, they'll have to go out, dig those spots out, fill the hole with aggregate and build that road base back up to making roads firm again."
Muskogee county commissioners say they hope Friday's snow will be the last round of bad weather.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said he'll send his crews out next week to repair the latest damage. He said crews use hot asphalt or cold patch to fix the potholes.
"I think, honestly, within a week, we should have things kind of whipped back into shape again," he said. "If we have big fall outs, we take a backhoe and we dig all that out and repack it."
Doke said he does not expect this year's sporadic freezes to cause as much damage as last year's weather.
In February 2021, at least one-eighth inch of ice covered Muskogee and area roads for several days. At the time, Doke said the storm and resulting frost heave caused more than $1 million in damage to county roads.
"We have fought tirelessly over the last year to recover from the 2021 ice storm," he said. "That 2021 ice storm was the most damaging storm that I've experienced since I've been in office."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said he doesn't think this year's weather will do nearly as much damage to roads.
"It stayed wet for so long it was allowed to seep and seep and seep into the roads," he said. "You could literally take your foot in some areas in my roads and you can jiggle the mud and gravel. I don't think this kind of weather is going cause anything like that."
Doke said roads in his district seem in pretty good shape.
"We've had some warmer days, so we've worked every warmer day we could during the winter," he said. "So we're a little bit better on our schedule than what we might be in a bad winter."
District 2 Muskogee County Commissioner Keith Hyslop said he prefers hot mix to winter mix when filling potholes.
"Hot mix lasts longer," he said. "It will be a more permanent repair than that cold patch or winter mix. As soon as we get dry weather, any issues we have with the asphalt, we'll be out patching. Dirt roads, we'll reblade them. Dirt's more workable."
