County officials express caution about housing TIF

A review committee authorized by city councilors in November as they eye ways to finance the costs of the infrastructure needed to support the development of 120 new houses won't meet until next year.
But questions already are being raised about the idea of creating a special tax district as a way for the city to finance those costs. City officials took steps to create a tax increment finance (TIF) district that would encompass a 40-acre tract on the city's east side.
Assistant City Manager Gary Garvin told city councilors in November funding for the infrastructure project would be derived from tax revenue representing the “increment difference between the current value of the property and the new value once the property is developed.” Taxing entities that receive ad valorem taxes would forgo a share of that new tax revenue for a predetermined period of time but benefit from increased property values when the TIF district expires.
Garvin said letters were being prepared this past week and will be sent to school districts, county commissioners, and other entities that will select representatives to serve on the review committee. He said a plan also is being developed in advance of the first committee meeting, which likely will be in January.
Muskogee County commissioners have yet to receive the letter, but they had several questions. District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright expressed concerns about a TIF district that would rely solely on ad valorem growth.
"I've never heard of a TIF district for houses," Wright said. "It's going to need a lot of talk."
Commissioners Ken Doke, District 1, and Kenny Payne, District 3, agreed.
"I don't disagree with any of what's been said," Payne said. "But Muskogee is in dire need of housing regardless of the mechanism they use to get the financing."
Assessor Ron Dean said there are three types of TIF districts in Oklahoma — one each for the development of housing, retail and industrial properties. He said the city of Bartlesville has about a half-dozen residential districts, "probably as many as any other in the state."
"This is something that will need a lot of discussion, an awful lot of questioning, and an awful lot of research," Dean said. "This is not something that needs to be pushed through in any shape or form. It is something that needs to be cautiously addressed and vetted."
Dean said while there may be benefits, it also will "have a long-term effect."
