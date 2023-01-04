District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne, District Court Clerk Robyn Boswell and County Assessor Ron Dean drew no challengers in the 2022 elections. District 1 County Commissioner Ken Doke was reelected after defeating Steve Goad in the June 28 Republican primary.
County officials sworn in
