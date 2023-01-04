County officials sworn in

Associate District Judge Orvil Loge, left, swears in Muskogee County officials, from second left, Ken Doke, Robyn Boswell, Kenny Payne and Ron Dean after the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.

 CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne, District Court Clerk Robyn Boswell and County Assessor Ron Dean drew no challengers in the 2022 elections. District 1 County Commissioner Ken Doke was reelected after defeating Steve Goad in the June 28 Republican primary. 

