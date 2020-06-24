County opens main entrance for early voting

Early voting begins Thursday, and commissioners will open the main entrance of the Muskogee County Services Building to accommodate those who want to cast in-person absentee ballots.
Access has been restricted to a the second-floor entrance accessible from the parking garage at the Muskogee County Courthouse. Restrictions, which included temperature screenings, were imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said the front entrance at the intersection of Broadway and North Fourth Street is "the most accessible to the public.” Doors will open at 8 a.m. Thursday and voting will continue until 6 p.m.
Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
