Muskogee County commissioners forged a partnership on Monday with the goal of establishing a workforce development office to support needs of area businesses and industries.
The partnership requires financial support of the office, which will work in conjunction with Muskogee City-County Port Authority's Industrial Development team. The partnership, once all parties sign off, will include the port authority and city of Muskogee.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said commissioners historically have worked with port and city officials toward economic development goals. The partnership, he said, will give the county "a voice" in future decisions.
"If we want more of a voice in economic development ..., the county should share in some of these costs," Payne said. "That is something we've never done up to this point on a direct basis, and maybe we can improve even further on what we have going."
A contract approved Monday by Muskogee County Board of Commissioners would appoint the port authority as an independent contractor in charge of achieving the goals set out in the agreement. Port authority directors will consider the agreement when they meet Jan. 25.
The port would "establish a workforce development office" that is responsible for developing and fostering "highly collaborative partnerships between the Port and business, eduction, labor, economic development," and local and regional workforce organizations.
The objective of those partnerships is to create, sustain and retain "a viable workforce from Muskogee County" that "can support current and future business and industry needs." The agreement includes an "express desire" to "support the needs of all communities and towns in Muskogee County regardless of location or size."
Port Director Kimbra Scott said she expects the need for services provided by the workforce development office will grow during the coming months. She expects announcements will be made during the next few weeks for five new projects that will be rolling out.
"There's a lot of new investment, and there are jobs that are going to be created in the very near future in Muskogee County," Scott said. "Right now, we have a labor force issue."
Funding for the workforce development office will be shared equally by the port authority, the county and the city. Scott said each partner will pay $30,000 annually, which will be paid by quarterly installments in advance.
