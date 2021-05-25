County prepares to sell tax delinquent properties

More than 600 tax delinquent properties in Muskogee County — both residential and commercial, and many with structures — are subject to resale next month.
Muskogee County Treasurer Robyn Boswell expects to take unprecedented steps to deal because of the extraordinarily large number of tax-delinquent properties. The sale, she said, will take place at Muskogee Civic Center rather than the courthouse.
"They've got that stimulus money and people on unemployment are getting more than they were making on the job, so I can't figure it out," Boswell said about the growing number of tax delinquent properties. "I don't know what they're doing with that stimulus money ..., but they're certainly not paying their taxes with it."
State law requires county treasurers to sell property for which ad valorem taxes remain unpaid for a period of three years or longer at the annual resale in June. Boswell said about 300 properties were listed for the June 2020 resale, which was canceled due to public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus.
Boswell set an aggressive sales schedule in 2020 trying to whittle down the list of delinquent properties from the county's tax rolls. The pandemic derailed those plans, but the treasurer said she believes the increase is unrelated to the cancellations of the June 2020 resale, the October sale and another sale that was planned.
Property not redeemed by owners or acquired during the June resale for a minimum amount set by law automatically transfers to the board of county commissioners. The governing body possesses title to the property until it is sold at an annual October sale or other sales scheduled by the county treasurer.
Boswell said she plans to promote the June resale and do everything she "can to get rid of these properties." She said every effort will be made to make sure "the county's not stuck with them," which includes giving property owners an opportunity to catch up on back taxes.
"That's more important than anything," Boswell said, noting the only requirement to remove it from the resale list is payment of taxes owed for 2016 and 2017. "They still have a whole year to come and reclaim their property after the resale and get that excess money even if I do sell their place if I have any excess money on it — nobody wants to lose their house."
Boswell said she hopes property owners will redeem many of the 620 properties presently on the list because she doesn't have the staff needed to manage a resale with that many properties. The annual resale — always on the second Monday of June— will be June 14 this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.