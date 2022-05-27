Laurel Havens said pandemic-related transports during the past two years increased the wear and tear on his ambulances.
The executive director of Muskogee County Emergency Medical Services accepted delivery of a new ambulance on Friday. The ambulance was purchased by Muskogee County commissioners, who presented it to MCEMS.
"We normally rotate our ambulances out every four to five years," Havens said. "During COVID, because of the abnormal length of distances that we were transporting patients to, our ambulances were exceeding the maximum mileage quicker than we could replace them financially."
Havens said county commissioners stepped in to help. He said the county's financial support will help MCEMS "keep our fleet operational for emergencies where we couldn't without the financial support."
The new unit was purchased with a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds allotted to Muskogee County for infrastructure. District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne, board chairman, said the ambulance — purchased at a cost of $203,000 — "fills a need in our community."
"When you can't find a hospital bed for someone who is critical, it's not like you can put it off for a couple of days until we can find something — it's immediate and it's an emergency and they have to go," Payne said, citing MCEMS transports from "Chicago to Houston several times," and numerous trips to St. Louis, Kansas City and Little Rock. "As a result, they put a million miles on their ambulance fleet that they wouldn't have had to do —transferring all of these people because of COVID."
Payne, who was joined by Commissioners Ken Doke, District 1, and Keith Hyslop, District 2, for the presentation, said the ambulance purchase took about six months to complete.
Havens said vertical space in the new unit is one foot higher than older ambulances. It also is about six inches deeper.
"There have been occasions where some of our technicians have bumped their heads on the overhead handrails," Havens said. "The bigger unit will help alleviate that issue — eventually all of the units will be the larger ones."
Payne said the new ambulance also keeps the service fully operational.
"The money that they spent, $1.5 million, is approximate cost that COVID-related expenses costs this service," Payne said about MCEMS. "You've still got to keep your fleet running, regardless of how many miles your going."
Payne said the agency's maintenance costs continue to rise, "so this, to me, fills two needs." The purchase, he said, puts "another ambulance into service that they needed anyway, and it allows them to have a more dependable vehicle."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.