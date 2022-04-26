County commissioners agreed on Monday to pursue a disaster recovery grant worth $5 million on behalf of Muskogee City-County Port Authority.
Grant funds would be used to construct a levee around the Port of Muskogee to protect against the threat of future flooding along McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. Funding is being made available as part of a $6.53 million Community Development Block Grant approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in response to record flooding that occurred in 2019.
Jeff Underwood, deputy director of industrial development at the Port of Muskogee, said at least 80% of the funding made available through the CDBG-DR grant must be spent in Muskogee, Sequoyah and Tulsa counties. Residents and businesses in those counties sustained most of the damage from the 2019 flooding of the Arkansas River.
To mitigate the risk of future flooding, the port is planning to construct a levee that will stretch an estimated 6,700 feet around the Port of Muskogee. The levee must be built to a height that meets minimum flood elevation of 520 feet above sea level — the base flood elevation established before the 2019 flood was set at 516 feet.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said the planned levee is expected to alleviate concerns expressed by manufacturers at the Port of Muskogee and those being recruited as prospects.
"It's not just an economic issue," Doke said of the proposed levee. "It's a public safety issue."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said the levee would protect the city's water treatment facility, which nearly became inundated by the swollen Arkansas River before berms were constructed at the site while floodwaters climbed to record levels during the 2019 disaster. He said the loss of that facility due to flooding would have disrupted service to tens of thousands of residents who rely on the drinking water produced by the city of Muskogee.
Underwood described the project as one of several intended to produce a "generational change" at the port. The grant, he said, is one of at least a couple ways to secure funding that will be needed to construct the levee.
A tax increment finance district approved in 2021 contingent upon the commitment by an unnamed company to build a new plant at the Port of Muskogee would generate a similar amount of money for flood protection projects at the port. A summary of projected expenses presented to a committee that recommended approval of the TIF district shows $5.1 million of the $18.63 million generated during a 10-year period would be directed toward flood protection projects.
He said the "one-time infrastructure investment" would protect the interests of as many as 14 local industries that rely on access to the port and MKARNS. Those industries have invested an estimated $2 billion in local facilities and reportedly support more than 2,500 jobs with a combined payrolls totaling more than $125 million annually.
