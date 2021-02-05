County seeks flood mitigation funds

Muskogee County commissioners initiated efforts this week to secure federal funding that would be used to mitigate risks of future flooding.
Commissioners are seeking funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which offers grants that can be used to develop hazard mitigation strategies. They also inked an agreement with Eastern Oklahoma Development District for the administration of a community development block grant for disaster recovery.
"You have to start somewhere," District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said. "We know this is there, and we know we certainly qualify, so we thought we should move forward and start the application process."
Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said funding from the FEMA Advance Assistance Grant would be used to mitigate damage caused by flooding along the Arkansas River in 2019. It could be used to pay for services necessary to protect public infrastructure throughout the county.
"We have a lot of floodplain in Muskogee County, unfortunately base flood elevations are few and far between," Smith said. "Not only would this help us regulate our floodplains, it would help homeowners in purchasing, reselling and insuring their homes."
Smith, who also serves as the county's floodplain manager, said the county is applying for a $1.5 million grant, which would require a 25% match from the county — about $372,000. That funding would be used for engineering, surveys, hydrological studies and other related projects necessary to mitigate future risks of flood damage to public infrastructure.
Payne said he believes the county has "a very good opportunity of getting" the grant.
"We try and vet these things and not just throw our name in a hat that might not belong on our head," Payne said. "We feel like we have a good opportunity, and we also feel that engaging EODD will help us in that because this is what they do."
EODD will assist with the application process, monitor funds and expenditures, prepare reports required by the funding agencies, and ensure compliance with agency regulations, state and federal laws. EODD's fees would be 5% of a project's costs and come from grant proceeds.
