Muskogee County officials are seeking reimbursement of costs to repair roads damaged by trucks used to haul topsoil for a mine reclamation project north of Fort Gibson.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said he spent "hundreds of thousands of dollars" repairing heavily traveled roads. He said some area residents filed tort claim notices seeking reimbursement from the county for vehicles damaged by deteriorating roadways.
"There are a lot of angry people out there," Doke said. "We've solved a lot of the issues, but there's still some work that needs to be done."
Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards on Tuesday sent two demand letters to companies from which reimbursement of those costs are being sought. He is demanding payment from LaFarge North America Inc. for costs of repairing the sub-base and the asphalt surface of the damaged roads and from RECON Services Inc., a Houston-based environmental remediation company acquired by Keller North America, for "numerous road repairs made to date."
LaFarge is alleged to have hired a construction company, which began moving topsoil purchased from a person "who owns land on South Three Mile Road in Fort Gibson." The construction company hired contract drivers who began hauling topsoil in late May or early June.
"This work began with no prior notice to Muskogee County, and the project called for hundreds of truckloads of material," Edwards states in the demand letters. "Within a short periods of time, the roads on the construction route began incurring major damage as a result of the large equipment."
Edwards said Benge and Three Mile roads "rapidly deteriorated." Area residents began reporting "significant surface damage, large pot holes, base failures" and complained about the resulting damage to vehicles.
Meetings with the contractor in mid- and late-June to discuss the damage being done and potential solutions ultimately produced none, according to Edwards' letters. He said RECON "acknowledged the damage ..., agreed to help maintain the road throughout the reclamation project," and initially made some effort, and "the roads remained in poor condition."
Doke reported potholes up to 24 inches deep at some locations and major failures of the sub-base at other locations. More than 70% of the road surfacing was damaged, and the county "continues to incur significant costs in manpower, equipment, wear and tear, fuel, road materials" and related issues as a result.
Edwards alleges the companies are liable for the damage to county roads pursuant to state law. He expects both companies to respond by Jan. 11 to his demand letters.
