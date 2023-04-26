County sets hearing for Oktaha fire department status

Individuals will get an opportunity to express their views on whether Muskogee County should govern the Oktaha Volunteer Fire Department.
The Muskogee Board of County Commissioners on Monday set a May 15 date for a public hearing discussing converting the department to Title 19 status.
Oktaha town councilors voted 5-0 Thursday to dissolve the fire department as a Title 11 entity, removing itself from governing the department. At that point, the department became a Title 18 non-profit entity, which would be governed by a board.
"On Friday, the Oktaha Firefighters Association met with me and they filed a petition with the County Clerk as required by statute to convert from a Title 18 fire department to a Title 19 fire department," said County Commissioners General Counsel John Tyler Hammons. "The statute says that you must set a hearing within 20 days of today's date, for us that would be May 15, 2023, at 9 a.m. That gives anyone interested in this to show up and say their piece and the statute says the county clerk must give notice of that hearing by publication in the newspaper."
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke then asked for clarification on what action commissioners could take.
"So we can't take action to approve the petition today," Doke said. "Today we're just voting to set the date for the public hearing."
Hammons told the commissioners that May 15 was the earliest that the hearing date could be set.
