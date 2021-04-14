County starts easing coronavirus restrictions

Muskogee County commissioners eased some of the restrictions imposed to mitigate the impact of the novel coronavirus as more people take advantage of COVID-19 vaccine availability.
Employees and residents still will be required to go through a screening process in accordance with public health guidelines. Access to the Muskogee County Courthouse and County Services Building will remain limited to one entrance each.
Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said virtual meetings no longer will be required. Residents who have business with any county offices, however, are still being encouraged to conduct business remotely when possible, but the requirement that appointments be made before conducting in-person business no longer applies.
"That appointment schedule was checked off with information we collected from the health department to make sure we weren't going to have somebody in with COVID-19," Smith said. "Since we don't receive that information anymore, we took that provision out."
Residents who conduct in-person business at county facilities will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face masks in accordance with state and federal guidelines.
Smith said another significant change adopted Monday deals with prior restrictions for employees considered to have had close contact with someone who tests positive for the novel coronavirus. There will be no requirements to quarantine for fully vaccinated employees.
As commissioners begin lifting some coronavirus-related restrictions, Smith cautioned about the potential for an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, which is more difficult to ascertain because the state quit providing daily updates for coronavirus statistics.
Smith said the 49 new COVID-19 deaths reported this week for Muskogee County can be attributed to cases previously unreported by some federal, tribal and private facilities. Some of the new COVID-19 cases being added, he said, will be cases previously unreported to the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday the level of community transmission in Cherokee and Muskogee counties was moderate based on a seven-day moving average of new cases reported April 4-10. The level of community transmission in McIntosh and Wagoner counties was substantial based on a seven-day moving average for that same period.
