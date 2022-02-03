Area residents may have caught a break Wednesday as a winter storm system that moved into Oklahoma appeared to slow way down.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said while a slower moving storm could produce more snow locally, there would would be less of a chance for freezing rain. He said there was some concern Wednesday afternoon about accumulation of ice farther south.
"When you start getting down around the Porum area, we could start to see up to a quarter of an inch," Smith said about the potential for ice accumulation. "With the forecasted winds and that much ice we could see some power outages, but we're prepared for that."
Smith said teams were stationed throughout the area, ready to assist stranded motorists during and after the winter storm. The stranded motorist teams, he said, are led by the Department of Public Safety, which requested assistance from the Oklahoma National Guard.
At the direction of the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management — and with approval from Gov. Kevin Stitt — the National Guard will provide four teams that will help Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers. Those teams will be dispatched from Claremore, Durant, McAlester and Miami.
Stranded motorist teams have access to equipment capable of traversing hazardous road conditions and recovering and transporting stranded motorists to safety and shelter. The teams also ensure stalled or stuck vehicles are cleared from roadways — they will not recover civilian vehicles that pose no risk to other motorists.
Smith said more snow and less ice "is more manageable" than having more ice, which often brings down power lines and tree limbs much quicker. He said motorists often find "it easier to drive on than ice."
"If there's going to be winter weather precipitation, we prefer snow," Smith said. "Of course — and we say this every time — if you don't have to be out, don't; if you do, let's not surrender to the urge to do doughnuts in parking lots or fishtail while driving down public roads."
Smith said with the potential for more snow, ice could form as it becomes compacted, thawing and freezing again during the next few days. He said area residents "will be much safer at home."
Those who must go out during a winter storm are urged to adhere to the following recommendations:
• Do a few stretching exercises to warm up your body to reduce the chances of a muscle injury.
• Avoid overexertion, especially with activities such as shoveling heavy snow, pushing a car or walking in deep snow.
• Walk carefully on snowy, icy sidewalks — slips and falls occur frequently in winter weather, resulting in painful and sometimes disabling injury.
• Dress in many layers, including a hat and mittens or gloves.
• Take frequent breaks inside to warm-up.
• Go inside when shivering or feeling tired, or if numbness develops in the nose, fingers, toes or ear lobes. These are the signs of hypothermia and frostbite and need immediate attention.
• Let others know about travel destinations, planned routes and arrival times before leaving on a trip.
• Hang a brightly colored cloth — preferably red— on the radio antenna and raise the hood of the vehicle after snow stops falling to alert other motorists if stranded.
