Muskogee County health officials pitched an idea for a second facility that would provide space for activities that would not require resources available only at its newly remodeled building.
Tina Johnson, regional director of Oklahoma State Health Department District 7, said the building would be available to entities countywide for training and other activities. She said a second facility could be used for drive-through flu clinics, drive-through testing for COVID-19, or a farmers market.
"We have our large mobile units and two vans — we currently have to pay storage for the mobile unit in Fort Gibson," Johnson said, pitching the idea to county commissioners. "We would be able to store those vehicles in that facility as well as ... the possibility of providing some other storage opportunities for the county."
Johnson said the concept includes the construction of new building, for which a site has yet to be determined. The $4.5 million project, she said, would require the acquisition of land.
Project funding would include a combination of funds. Johnson said the Muskogee County Health Department has $2 million available in its budget — the balance would come from the county's share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"I want this to be a Muskogee County building to provide support, training and education opportunities for Muskogee County," Johnson said. "If we don't have the opportunity to utilize $2.5 million in ARPA funds, then we would look at a smaller scale building."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said any undertaking like the one described "would need to be done systematically." The most obvious step, he said, would be finding a site.
"Unless you're pretty good at horse riding, there's no reason to buy a horse unless you have a cart to pull," Payne said. "You're talking about needing to get some land somewhere — I think things of that nature might need to be part of your presentation before you move forward."
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke expressed an interest in partnering with county health officials on a second facility. He said there have been discussions about building a facility on property in District 1 that has been set aside for a project similar to what Johnson described.
"There may be an opportunity to come together, and there would be some matching funds ... rather than using ARPA funds," Doke said, citing rural development grants available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as one possibility. "So there may be another way to skin this cat — we might want to have that conversation."
Johnson agreed that discussion would be one worth having.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.