Muskogee County Treasurer Robyn Boswell postponed the first of three sales planned this year in an attempt to winnow the inventory of about 580 county-owned properties.
Boswell said the sale, which was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, will coincide with the second sale that will take place this summer. The two sales were scheduled in addition to the annual "commissioners' sale" in October.
The move was prompted by concerns about community spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, first reported Dec. 31 by the Chinese government. Since then, the number of confirmed cases had grown Tuesday to more than 179,000, with 11,525 new cases reported since Monday.
The global pandemic has prompted school closures statewide and disruptions in county courthouses. Some municipalities have ordered the closure of bars and other places where people gather to curb community spread, others have issued recommendations.
