Dorian Steeber recalls flipping on a house light after more than 10 months with no power.
"And it was like the house took a big gasp if air, and came back to life," he said.
Steeber's two houses on Manard Bayou were flooded in 2019 by waters of the Arkansas and Grand rivers, plus its tributaries. Water came up near the top of his front doors and ruined the interior.
He and his wife converted one room into an apartment while rehabilitating the houses.
One year after the flood, Steeber said progress has been "a mixed bag."
"We're still living in the apartment," he said. "We have our guest house finished. A family moved in there, a young man with his kids."
However, Steeber's primary house needs work.
"We're painting on it today, and we have it Sheetrocked, but we're up against a hard stop," he said, explaining that he needs to solve a funding problem before he can continue.
Steeber said he still needs to put in doors, trim and cabinets. The cabinets could cost about $30,000, because its a big house, he said.
He installed all the electricity in the primary house.
"That was such a great thing because our house had literally been like a dead corpse for a year, nothing. And I came in and did the electrical," he said. "It was a milestone to see it take its first breath."
Steeber said he will not let the "ups and downs" stop him.
"I told everybody it would be at least a year before we're in here," he said. "As it stands right now, if I have to do the rest of it myself, it will be another year."
