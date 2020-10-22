Courtfacts.org provides voters information about judges on Nov. 3 ballot

Voters wanting to know more about the eight judges on the statewide judicial retention ballot can find background information for all the judges on one website, www.courtfacts.org. Created by the Oklahoma Bar Association, the website offers biographies and photos of the judges, plus an explanation of how the merit retention system works.
“Our intent is to provide voters accurate, nonbiased information about the appellate judges so when casting their votes, they can decide if the judges should be retained in office," said OBA President Susan Shields of Oklahoma Cit. "We created this website as a community service to ensure a strong legal system that provides equal justice for all.”
On the statewide ballot are Supreme Court Justices Tom Colbert, Richard Darby and Matthew John Kane IV; Court of Criminal Appeals Judges Robert L. Hudson and Gary L. Lumpkin; and Court of Civil Appeals Judges Deborah B. Barnes, W. Keith Rapp and Jane P. Wiseman.
The website also provides links to court opinions authored by those on the ballot and information about Oklahoma’s judicial selection process for appellate justices and judges using a nonpartisan 15-member Judicial Nominating Commission and an overview of the state’s court system.
The OBA does not endorse any candidate and provides this information as a public service.
