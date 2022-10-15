courtfacts.org provides voters with information about judges on Nov. 8 ballot

Oklahomans may face uncertainty about the judicial retention ballot they will encounter when they enter the voting booth Nov. 8. Voters wanting to know more about the nine judges on the statewide judicial retention ballot can find background information for all the judges on one website, www.CourtFacts.org. Created by the Oklahoma Bar Association, the website offers biographies and photos of the judges, plus an explanation of how the merit retention system works.
“Our goal is to provide voters accurate, nonbiased information about the appellate judges," said Oklahoma Bar Association President James R. Hicks of Tulsa. "This website is our opportunity to educate voters that fair and impartial judges are critical to the success of a strong legal system that provides equal justice for all.”
On the statewide ballot are Supreme Court Justices Dustin P. Rowe, James R. Winchester, Dana Kuehn and Douglas L. Combs, Court of Civil Appeals Judges Stacie L. Hixon, Gregory C. Blackwell, John F. Fischer, Barbara Swinton and Thomas E. Prince.
The website also provides links to court opinions authored by those on the ballot and information about Oklahoma’s judicial selection process for appellate justices and judges utilizing a nonpartisan 15-member Judicial Nominating Commission and an overview of the state’s court system.
The OBA does not endorse any candidate and provides this information as a public service.
The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.
