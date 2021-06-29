Courthouse to close for Alford's memorial service

Muskogee County Courthouse will close at noon Wednesday.
District Judge Bret Smith said the closure will allow courthouse employees an opportunity to attend a memorial service for the late Judge Thomas Alford.
Alford died Aug. 4, 2020, when large gatherings were not allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alford's memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Episcopal Church, 218 N. Sixth St.
A reception will follow the service. Services will be directed by Cornerstone Funeral Home of Muskogee.
