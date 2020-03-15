• All AARP Taxaide sites that provide free tax return preparation have been suspended until further notice by the National AARP Foundation. This includes the Muskogee Public Library. Taxpayers who rely on this free service for the preparation of their tax returns can find online Free Return Preparation at www.IRS.gov and select “Do your Taxes for Free.” Several Free programs are listed for taxpayers to select from. It is uncertain when or if the AARP Taxaide Sites will reopen this year.
• Cherokee National History Museum has canceled its Saturday Artist Showcase with Lisa Rutherford, as well as spring break activities scheduled for March 19.
• Cherokee National Heritage Center canceled Saturday’s presentation on American Indians in Major League Baseball and canceled its March 21 genealogy workshop.
• Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed the chamber’s annual banquet which was to take place March 26, to June 4.
• Honey Springs Battletfield’s “Women During Civil War” program postponed until a date to be announced. Other programs scheduled for March 28 and April 4 are going forward as planned.
• Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra concert, scheduled for March 15, has been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak.
• Muscogee (Creek Nation) has ordered the discontinuation of chartered community and large group gatherings, suspension of elderly nutrition communal meals, and cancelation of employee work travel. MCN Department of Health has established a COVID-19 information line: (918) 758-3550 Monday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
• Muscogee Indian Community is suspending all community-based activities until further notice. Notice will be provided when normal conditions resume.
• Muskogee County Historical Society meeting scheduled for March 19, at Three Rivers Museum has been canceled. Questions: Ragsdale, president, at (918) 207-9538.
• Northeastern State University is canceling or postponing all public events through April 5. This will include the Let’s Hang On Sequoyah Institute Event. Event organizers are reviewing plans and NSU will release any new information as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.