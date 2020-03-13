• Cherokee National History Museum has canceled its Saturday Artist Showcase with Lisa Rutherford, as well as spring break activities scheduled for March 19.
• Cherokee National Heritage Center canceled Saturday's presentation on American Indians in Major League Baseball and canceled its March 21 genealogy workshop.
• Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed the chamber's annual banquet which was to take place March 26, to June 4.
• Honey Springs Battlefield's "Women During Civil War" program postponed until a date to be announced. Other programs scheduled for March 28 and April 4 are going forward as planned.
• Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra concert, scheduled for March 15, has been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak.
• Muscogee Indian Community is suspending all community-based activities until further notice. Notice will be provided when normal conditions resume.
• Muskogee County Historical Society meeting scheduled for March 19, at Three Rivers Museum has been canceled. Questions: Ragsdale, president, at (918) 207-9538.
• Northeastern State University is canceling or postponing all public events through April 5. Event organizers are reviewing plans and NSU will release any new information as soon as possible.
