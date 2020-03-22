For Cliff Garrett, the first of many changes underway in the funeral service industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic comes as a personal challenge.
“When we’re in this business, we’re all about taking care of the family,” said the owner of Garrett Family Funeral Home in Fort Gibson. “It’s difficult for me as a person who shakes hands and gives hugs and things of that nature that we have to break ourselves of that with social distancing.”
But it has become more than about simple distance.
The Centers for Disease Control and the funeral industry face ever-changing guidelines, one of which encourages no more than 10 people in a public setting.
Starting Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery will do direct internments with no committal services or military honors.
“The burial operation, headstone setting and grounds maintenance will continue as it happens here but at later date if the family desires, and as the guidelines ease, a graveside memorial service will be permitted,” said Bill Rhoades, director of Fort Gibson and Fort Sill national cemeteries. He said the policy applies to the 142 national cemeteries under the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Adjustments were well underway during this past week.
Dianna Franklin, office manager from Bradley Funeral Home, said Friday they were exercising normal procedures on body pickup.
“As for services this past week, “a lot is left up to the families, and some have decided to have memorial services later.”
Keith Biglow of Biglow Funeral Homes said he had a call with a colleague in San Diego where direct burials were in place. Live-streaming was what churches were using as options for services, which he said were possibilities if the church allowed it.
An advisory to its member businesses from the National Funeral Directors Association informs them that at this time, the CDC says there is no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who died of confirmed or suspected COVID-19, and that they can be safely embalmed.
Every step, Biglow says, has required adjustments, from limiting the number of family members arriving to plan a service to keeping the facility sterilized, meeting areas included.
“We had a graveside service in Tishomingo out of our Tulsa location and we had to tell the family the day before that we wouldn’t be able to provide a limousine to travel down for obvious reasons,” he said. “Quite naturally, they were upset, but I have to do that to protect my employees as well as that particular family, even if they don’t understand the risks involved.”
With the CDC dropping the recommended gathering limit from 50 to 10, the options have tightened. If churches aren’t doing services in abiding with guidelines, that leaves the funeral home chapels.
Garrett said Saturday he would hold services up to the 10-person limit — he had one Friday with just over 10 — and offer a Facebook Live option for friends and other family members to participate.
“They know the circumstances we are under. The traditional funeral service is just not possible right now,” he said. “What we’re recommending is a private family burial of 10 or fewer, then setting up a service time after the CDC guidelines are relaxed where we’ll then have that celebration of life.”
But there’s no certain date as to when those guidelines will relax, or could tighten further.
“If the service is six months or 10 months from now, do you want to relive that loss, which I know is always going to be with that family, but sometimes that initial loss and then the ceremony and the acceptance of that death early on allows them to get back to whatever their normal is going to be at that point,” Biglow said.
As developments are ever-changing, those with funeral needs should contact their church and/or funeral home of their choice for updates on policies.
