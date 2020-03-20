COVID-19 impacts local restaurants

The spread of COVID-19 has had adverse effects on several local restaurants, say their owners.
By 1 p.m. Thursday, American Pie Wood-Fired Pizza had sold $20 worth of food, said owner Dustin Ashworth.
"We haven’t closed the dining room yet, but it doesn’t really matter to be honest," Ashworth said. "I’d say right now I’m down to an eighth of my normal sales. I've laid off 90 percent of my staff."
In Club Lunch on Third Street, benches have all been pushed back toward the rear of the restaurant, indicating sit-in dining is no longer available. In addition to take-out, the restaurant has reopened a drive-up window in the alleyway leading to Fourth Street.
"We’re all having to adapt to a new world where we don’t have walk-in business," said owner Alex Reynolds. "We’re just working as best we can."
Reynolds said his other restaurants — Max's Garage and Frank-N-Swine – have adopted measures similar to Club Lunch.
"We've opened a second window at Frank-N-Swine, so that we can take two orders at once," Reynolds said. "I would advise folks if they’re using the drive-throughs to call ahead to give them the most time to get your order prepared so you’re not sitting in line forever."
Runt's BBQ hasn't closed their dining room yet, but they're prepared to start curbside and delivery services if need be, said co-owner Kathey Pratt. In the meantime, return customers have kept the restaurant afloat.
"We are down a little bit. Tuesday was really good — it’s trickled off a little bit. We’re staying strong in our faith," Pratt said. "We're being extra cautious as long as we can. Just trying to keep my employees employed. I do have a lot of single parents that work for me."
If things don't change, however, American Pie will probably close, Ashworth said, even with policies like government loans extended to small businesses in COVID-19's wake.
"Right now, there’s nothing that I know of that will actually help the problem," Ashworth said. "A loan from the government is pretty much a death sentence if you take it."
March typically serves as one of the busiest months of the year for many restaurants, Ashworth said, and if American Pie doesn't make money this month, it won't have money to pay back loans later on.
"If I can’t pay my bills now when I’m supposed to make money, then in July, August, September, when money dries up — you can’t do that, it’s gonna put you in a deeper hole than you’re in right now," Ashworth said.
Closure of restaurants would be especially bad for the downtown district, Reynolds said.
"Downtown is a food desert, and there’s very little options for food. We’re really limited, so we’re going to try and stay open as long as we can," Reynolds said. "These are crazy days for all of us."
