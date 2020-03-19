ShIronbutterfly Ray spent her Wednesday afternoon sending and reviewing surveys concerning the BareBones International Film and Music Festival. The surveys asked participants whether they liked the idea of an online festival or a postponed festival.
"That probably couldn’t be until November," Ray said. "It’s difficult to reschedule because even with a reschedule, that doesn’t mean people will be able to attend. I’m not sure what that will consist of, and we’re not sure if that will include movies because of distribution issues."
COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, has become a global pandemic in recent weeks. There are 31 confirmed cases in Oklahoma, some of which have occurred as close as Tulsa County. The disease's potential spread has prompted the Centers For Disease Control, and subsequently all levels of government, to issue guidelines regarding public gatherings in an attempt to slow infection. Suggestions include avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people and remaining six feet away from others.
In light of those guidelines, many Muskogee organizations are canceling or postponing scheduled festivities, while others haven't yet decided what they're going to do. The BareBones International Film and Music Festival won't go on as normal. Ray is sure of that. Debbie Babel with the Cruizaders Car Show affirmed that event was also canceled.
Two of Muskogee's largest events — the Exchange Club's Chili Cook-off and the Castle of Muskogee Renaissance Festival — aren't yet canceled, but discussions are underway, organizers said.
"We're still having meetings on that," said Chili Cook-off co-chair Josh Cotten. "We're still deciding what to do."
Sarah Gile, with The Castle of Muskogee, said The Castle had not yet altered dates or times.
"It’s just an unprecedented event, and we want to make sure we’re making decisions that are helpful for the merchants," Gile said. "We are mostly focusing on how we can help the people in the Renaissance community who are displaced or will be displaced by festivals that have closed in surrounding areas."
Some of those people include travelers who live at The Castle during their time in Muskogee, Gile said.
"There’s a whole bunch of things to take into consideration," Gile said.
Ray said losing events like the BareBones festival will have a negative impact on the city as a whole.
"It’s an economic impact on Muskogee because we still bring the most hotel room stays, so not having the festival live in April is going to cause a big dip," Ray said. "But there’s just no way to have a gathering while following state restrictions."
While the Exchange Club's Chili Cook-off has not been officially canceled, Mayor Janey Boydston announced Wednesday afternoon that all events at the Hatbox Sports Complex, Civic Center, and Honor Heights Papilion would be canceled or postponed. The cook-off was scheduled to take place in the Hatbox Event Center on April 17.
"We're currently discussing what we're going to do," said co-chair Robert Smith. "We're weighing our options."
Similarly, Muskogee Rotary Club President Blake Farris said on Wednesday afternoon the annual wine, beer and food tasting festival, Party in the Park, remained scheduled for April 25 at the Papilion. However, per Boydston's announcement, that event has been canceled.
Reporter Cathy Spaulding contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.