To our readers:
A social media post and information on our website that said a Muskogee County resident had died was incorrect. It should have said a Muskogee County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Phoenix apologizes for the error.
Elizabeth Ridenour,
Executive Editor
Current COVID-19 Situation
Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 67
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative 669
Patients Under Investigation Pending Results 102
Hospitalized 11
Deaths 2
Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases*
00-04 2
05-17 0
18-49 31
50-64 21
65+ 13
Total 67
Age Range 0-88 yrs
Cases by Gender
Female 33
Male 34
Total 67
Cases by County
County, Cases by County*
Canadian 2
Cleveland 13
Custer 1
Garvin 2
Grady 1
Jackson 1
Kay 4
Logan 1
McClain 1
Muskogee 1
Noble 1
Oklahoma 26
Pawnee 3
Payne 2
Tulsa 6
Washington 2
Total 67
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health
*As of 7 a.m. March 22.
