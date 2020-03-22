COVID-19

To our readers:

A social media post and information on our website that said a Muskogee County resident had died was incorrect. It should have said a Muskogee County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Phoenix apologizes for the error.

Elizabeth Ridenour,

Executive Editor

Current COVID-19 Situation

Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 67

Positive (Out-of-State) 2

Negative 669

Patients Under Investigation Pending Results 102

Hospitalized 11

Deaths 2

Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases*

00-04 2

05-17 0

18-49 31

50-64 21

65+ 13

Total 67

Age Range 0-88 yrs

Cases by Gender

Female 33

Male 34

Total 67

Cases by County

County, Cases by County*

Canadian 2

Cleveland 13

Custer 1

Garvin 2

Grady 1

Jackson 1

Kay 4

Logan 1

McClain 1

Muskogee 1

Noble 1

Oklahoma 26

Pawnee 3

Payne 2

Tulsa 6

Washington 2

Total 67 

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health

*As of 7 a.m. March 22.

