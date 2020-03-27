As of this advisory, there are 322 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Caddo, Cherokee, Choctaw, Latimer and Pittsburg counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
There was an additional death in Oklahoma, a male in his 70s in Creek County. There are eight total deaths in the state.
Governor Kevin Stitt, Secretary of Science and Innovation Dr. Kayse Shrum, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Jerome Loughridge will hold a press conference later today to discuss the state's new COVID-19 testing supply that arrived Thursday as well as the state's expanding capacity to process thousands of COVID-19 tests per day.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is evaluating the data obtained from the satellite testing sites and will continue to provide updates on the progress of additional sites opening in the coming days.
With the number of cases rising each day, the OSDH urges the public to follow the Governor's "Safer at Home" executive order advising vulnerable populations and those over the age of 65 to stay home until April 16 and for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16. The CDC also recommends the public to stay home, practice social distancing, hand washing, and specifically for those who are sick to isolate for up to 14 days.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 322
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,084
Hospitalizations 105
Deaths 8
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 55
State Public Health Laboratory 113
Other 154
TOTAL 322
COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
Age Group, Years Cases Deaths
00-04 3 0
05-17 5 0
18-35 54 0
36-49 64 1
50-64 81 2
65+ 115 5
Total 322 8
Age Range: 0-95 years Median age: 58
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 165 2
Male 157 6
Total 322 8
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 3 0
Bryan 1 0
Caddo 1 0
Canadian 11 0
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 1 0
Choctaw 1 0
Cleveland 39 3
Comanche 6 0
Craig 1 0
Creek 14 1
Custer 3 0
Delaware 2 0
Garvin 2 0
Grady 2 0
Jackson 1 0
Kay 17 0
Latimer 1 0
Lincoln 3 0
Logan 3 0
Mayes 2 0
McClain 2 0
Muskogee 5 0
Noble 3 0
Oklahoma 94 2
Okmulgee 2 0
Osage 5 0
Ottawa 1 0
Pawnee 14 1
Payne 7 0
Pittsburg 2 0
Pontotoc 2 0
Pottawatomie 2 0
Sequoyah 1 0
Stephens 1 0
Tulsa 49 1
Wagoner 8 0
Washington 9 0
Total 322 8
*Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. March 27.
