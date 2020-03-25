SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 164 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Adair, Bryan, Carter, Creek, Delaware, Osage, Pottawatomie and Stephens counties.
There are an additional two deaths, both from Oklahoma County, one male in his 70s and one male in his 40s.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has been working aggressively to establish four satellite testing locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kay, and Pittsburg counties.
To effectively develop a large-scale, statewide, satellite testing platform, OSDH is implementing a limited rollout in order to develop best practices for a more robust platform.
OSDH and its public health care partners will begin these new testing sites in phases. Phase one rolls out today, Wednesday, March 25 in Pittsburg County, with 100 test kits, and Kay County with limited testing supplies.
Setting up this initial test phase allows the State's medical professionals to gather public health data, outside of the hospital setting, while determining the projected capacity needed for effective COVID-19 testing throughout Oklahoma.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 164
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 805
Hospitalizations 59
Deaths 5
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
30
State Public Health Laboratory 62
Other 72
TOTAL 164
COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases*
00-04 2
05-17 1
18-35 32
36-49 34
50-64 40
65+ 55
Total 164
Age Range 0-91 yrs
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Male 88
Female 76
Total 164
COVID-19 Cases by County
County COVID-19 Cases by County*
Adair 2
Bryan 1
Canadian 5
Carter 1
Cleveland 27
Creek 5
Custer 3
Delaware 1
Garvin 2
Grady 1
Jackson 1
Kay 5
Logan 3
Mays 1
McClain 1
Muskogee 1
Noble 2
Oklahoma 55
Osage 1
Pawnee 7
Payne 3
Pontotoc 1
Pottawatomie 1
Stephens 1
Tulsa 27
Wagoner 3
Washington 3
Total 164
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health
*As of 7 a.m. March 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.