SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 164 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Adair, Bryan, Carter, Creek, Delaware, Osage, Pottawatomie and Stephens counties.

There are an additional two deaths, both from Oklahoma County, one male in his 70s and one male in his 40s.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has been working aggressively to establish four satellite testing locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kay, and Pittsburg counties.

To effectively develop a large-scale, statewide, satellite testing platform, OSDH is implementing a limited rollout in order to ​develop best practices for a more robust platform.

OSDH and its public health care partners will begin these new testing sites in phases. Phase one rolls out today, Wednesday, March 25 in Pittsburg County, with 100 test kits, and Kay County with limited testing supplies.

Setting up this initial test phase allows the State's medical professionals to gather ​public health data, outside of the hospital setting, while determining the projected capacity needed for effective COVID-19 testing throughout Oklahoma.

Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 164

Positive (Out-of-State) 2

Negative* 805

Hospitalizations 59

Deaths 5

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

Laboratory Cases

Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

30

State Public Health Laboratory 62

Other 72

TOTAL 164

COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases*

00-04 2

05-17 1

18-35 32

36-49 34

50-64 40

65+ 55

Total 164

Age Range 0-91 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Male 88

Female 76

Total 164

COVID-19 Cases by County

County COVID-19 Cases by County*

Adair 2

Bryan 1

Canadian 5

Carter 1

Cleveland 27

Creek 5

Custer 3

Delaware 1

Garvin 2

Grady 1

Jackson 1

Kay 5

Logan 3

Mays 1

McClain 1

Muskogee 1

Noble 2

Oklahoma 55

Osage 1

Pawnee 7

Payne 3

Pontotoc 1

Pottawatomie 1

Stephens 1

Tulsa 27

Wagoner 3

Washington 3

Total 164

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health

*As of 7 a.m. March 25.

