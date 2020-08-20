The Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office closed Thursday morning after learning an employee who was ill tested positive for COVID-19.
Court Clerk Paula Sexton said the courts will continue to function, but her office will be closed through Tuesday while it is sanitized and employees are tested.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith recommended the office remain closed Monday to allow time for the return of test results. County offices already were scheduled to be closed Tuesday due to the Republican runoff election in the sheriff's race.
