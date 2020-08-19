A person at Fort Gibson High School has tested positive for COVID-19, district school Superintendent Scott Farmer confirmed.
"The family notified us he had gone to be tested due to some prior exposure, so he went and got tested and tested positive," Farmer said.
Farmer said officials met with the health department to contact trace. He said all high school classes have seating charts.
He said 25 students and staff members who had been in close contact with this person have been notified and are to be quarantined for 14 days.
"I was very proud of our staff reaction in how quick we were able to identify students who needed to be quarantined," he said.
In a Facebook post for parents, Farmer said if parents had not been contacted directly, then their children were not identified as being in close contact with this person.
Farmer encouraged parents to continue monitoring their children for COVID-19 symptoms.
