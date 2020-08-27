Hilldale Public Schools said on Thursday it has been notified that a person at Hilldale Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student or staff who were in close contact with that person have been notified and mandated to quarantine at home for 14 days from the last date of exposure.
Superintendent Erik Puckett said the person's parents told the school of the positive test.
In a note to the district parents, Puckett said if they had not received a call from the school today, their child was not identified as being in close contact with the person.
