Muskogee Public Schools reported on Friday that one student at Muskogee High School tested positive for COVID-19.
Students and staff who have been in direct contact with the individual who tested positive are being notified by site administration. Direct contact means an individual was within six feet for 15 minutes or more of the person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Following CDC protocols, the individual who tested positive will be in self-isolation for 10 days from the date of the positive test or onset of symptoms. Any other individuals who are identified as having direct contact with this individual will need to quarantine for 14 days.
Families at Muskogee High School were notified about this positive case by a School Messenger call today at 4:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson Schools reported on Friday that an individual at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual has not been on campus for several days but has informed the school of the test results. Parents who have a student that must quarantine as a result of exposure to COVID-19 have been notified.
