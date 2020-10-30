Muskogee Public Schools verified on Friday that five students at Muskogee High School and one staff member at the Early Childhood Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
Students and staff who have been in direct contact with these individuals who tested positive are being notified by site administration. Direct contact means an individual was within six feet for 15 minutes or more of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Following Oklahoma State Department of Health protocols, the individuals who tested positive will be in self-isolation for 10 days from the date of the positive test or onset of symptoms. Other individuals who are identified as having direct contact with these individuals will need to quarantine for 14 days.
Monday and Tuesday were already scheduled as Virtual Instruction Days, and students will not return to buildings until Wednesday.
Once Muskogee Public Schools learned of these positive COVID-19 test results, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified of the situation.
Fort Gibson Public Schools received confirmation on Friday that a person at Fort Gibson High School tested positive for COVID-19.
Parents who have a student that must quarantine as a result of exposure to COVID-19 have been notified.
Oktaha Public Schools reported on Wednesday of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case within the junior high/high school. Students affected were moved to distance learning.
