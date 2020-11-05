Muskogee Public Schools reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. One student at the 6th Grade Academy at Grant Foreman and a staff member, not a teacher, at Irving Elementary are the two newest COVID-19 cases for MPS.
Students and staff who have been in direct contact with these individuals who tested positive are being notified by site administration. Direct contact means an individual was within six feet for 15 minutes or more of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Following Oklahoma State Department of Health protocols, the individuals who tested positive will be in self-isolation for 10 days from the date of the positive test or onset of symptoms. Other individuals who are identified as having direct contact with these individuals will need to quarantine for 14 days.
Once Muskogee Public Schools learned of these positive COVID-19 test results, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified of the situation. Along with the MCHD, MPS will assist students and staff as we work through these cases.
Families at these sites were notified about these positive cases by a School Messenger call at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Also on Thursday, a staff member at Hilldale Public School has tested positive for COVID-19. The staff that were in close contact with that individual have been notified and mandated to quarantine at home for 14 days from the last date of exposure.
Hilldale Elementary School will have a virtual day on Friday to clean that facility. Students will return on Tuesday.
